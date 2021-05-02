India’s exports remain robust in April despite localiezd lockdowns

NEW DELHI : New Delhi: Merchandise exports as well as imports remained robust in April despite localized lockdowns across the country, showing signs of increasing external and domestic demand for goods, leaving behind a four-month-high trade deficit at $15.2 billion.

Preliminary data released by the commerce ministry on Sunday showed merchandise exports rose at a record 197% to $30.21 billion in April, while merchandise imports increased 166% to $45.45 billion over a low base last year when India entered into a nationwide lockdown leading to a breakdown of supply chains that impacted both imports and exports.

Last year in April, India’s exports and imports stood at $10.36 billion and $17.12 billion, respectively. However, the trade performance in April for this year softened sequentially from the March print. In March this year, exports and imports touched record heights at $34.45 billion and $48.38 billion, respectively.

Non-oil exports registered 200.62% growth in April at $26.85 billion led by engineering, gems and jewellery, and textiles shipments, while non-oil imports grew 178.6% to $34.65 billion led by gold, electronic goods, and vegetable oil sectors.

Sharad Kumar Saraf, President, FIEO said the impressive growth reiterates his assessment that order booking position of exporters is extremely good and with gradual improvement of situation in the country, will push exports growth further. “Growth in labour-intensive sectors like gems and jewellery, handicrafts and carpets augur well for the job scenario, which is most relevant in the current context. Such growth performance in exports during the first month of the new financial year augurs well for the sector as it will help in paving a new growth path as a whole during the fiscal," he added.

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) last week said prospects for a quick recovery in world trade have improved as merchandise trade expanded more rapidly than expected in the second half of last year.

According to new estimates from the WTO, the volume of world merchandise trade is expected to increase by 8% in 2021 after having fallen 5.3% in 2020, continuing its rebound from the pandemic-induced collapse that bottomed out in the second quarter of last year.

Engineering Export Promotion Council chairman Mahesh Desai said remarkable performance of the engineering goods sector in the last few months is quite reassuring for exporters who were hit badly by the spread of the pandemic last year. “Localized lockdowns and night curfews announced by various state governments to contain a second wave of pandemic could cause shortage of workers and logistical issues, but they should only be a short-term problem. We remain hopeful of continued recovery during the year," he added.

The escalating coronavirus cases across the country crossing 400,000 cases in a day has forced many states to announce localized lockdowns and night curfews which is expected to delay a strong recovery in domestic economic activity.

Brickwork Ratings on Tuesday revised its FY22 economic growth projection for India to 9% from 11% estimated earlier, holding that the earlier presumptions of a V-shaped economic recovery are unlikely as the deadly second wave of covid-19 has brought an abrupt halt to India’s nascent economic recovery from the pandemic.

Rating agency Standard & Poor’s last week said a drawn-out covid-19 outbreak with daily cases setting new records will impede India's economic recovery.

