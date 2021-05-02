India’s exports remain robust in April despite localiezd lockdowns

Sharad Kumar Saraf, President, FIEO said the impressive growth reiterates his assessment that order booking position of exporters is extremely good and with gradual improvement of situation in the country, will push exports growth further. “Growth in labour-intensive sectors like gems and jewellery, handicrafts and carpets augur well for the job scenario, which is most relevant in the current context. Such growth performance in exports during the first month of the new financial year augurs well for the sector as it will help in paving a new growth path as a whole during the fiscal," he added.