India's exports to ASEAN estimated at $46 billion in FY22: MoS Anupriya Patel

Supported by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Ministry of External Affairs, the four-day India-ASEAN Engineering Partnership Summit is expected to see the participation of over 300 delegates from the Indian industry. A sizable number of delegates from ASEAN countries will also join the summit. The summit will also cover B2B meetings and interactions. The thematic sessions will cover a range of topics including country sessions, and emerging areas of cooperation like Industry 4.0, integration of MSME in the regional value chain. The Government of Tamil Nadu joined the event as "Partner State" while the Government of Haryana as the "Focus State".