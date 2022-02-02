The bilateral trade between India and China rose to $110.4 billion in 2021 against $77.7 billion in 2020, registering a year-on-year growth of 42.2%
NEW DELHI :
India's exports to China rose by 21% to $22.9 billion in the 2021 calendar year while imports surged by 49% to $87.5 billion during the same year, according to data released by the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics.
Bilateral trade between the two countries rose to $110.4 billion in 2021 against $77.7 billion in 2020, registering a year-on-year growth of 42.2%.