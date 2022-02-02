NEW DELHI : India's exports to China rose by 21% to $22.9 billion in the 2021 calendar year while imports surged by 49% to $87.5 billion during the same year, according to data released by the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics.

Bilateral trade between the two countries rose to $110.4 billion in 2021 against $77.7 billion in 2020, registering a year-on-year growth of 42.2%.

When compared with 2019 data, India's exports to China rose by 33.9% in 2021. India's exports to China have risen consistently in the last three years despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

India's exports to China stood at $17.1 billion in 2019. It rose to $19 billion in 2020 and further to $22.9 billion in 2021.

However, India's imports from China declined from $68.4 billion in 2019 to $58.7 billion in 2020. But it rose sharply to $87.5 billion in 2021.

In 2019, India's total trade with the United States was highest with a value of $90.1 billion (share 11.1% in total trade) as against China with a value of $85.5 billion (share 10.5%).

With a share of 12.0%, China became the largest trading partner of India in 2020, whereas, the United States' share stood at 11.7%.

In 2021, the US has again taken a top slot as India's merchandise trade partner with a value of $112.3 billion and in the same year, India's trade with China was $110.4 billion.

