India's external buffers appear sufficient to cushion risks, says Fitch Ratings

Ratings agency Fitch on Wednesday said India's external buffers appear sufficient to cushion risks associated with rapid monetary policy tightening in the United States and high global commodity prices.
Ratings agency Fitch on Wednesday said India's external buffers appear sufficient to cushion risks associated with rapid monetary policy tightening in the United States and high global commodity prices.
In a statement, Fitch said the country's foreign exchange reserves will remain robust and its current account deficit is expected to remain at sustainable levels, limiting any risk to India's sovereign rating from external pressures.
In a statement, Fitch said the country's foreign exchange reserves will remain robust and its current account deficit is expected to remain at sustainable levels, limiting any risk to India's sovereign rating from external pressures.
Fitch also stated that India's public finances remain the key driver of the country's sovereign rating and its limited reliance on external financing helps.
Fitch also stated that India's public finances remain the key driver of the country's sovereign rating and its limited reliance on external financing helps.
“Moreover, public finances remain the key driver of the rating and are only modestly affected by these developments, particularly as India is relatively insulated from global volatility due to the sovereign’s limited reliance on external financing," Fitch said in a release.
“Moreover, public finances remain the key driver of the rating and are only modestly affected by these developments, particularly as India is relatively insulated from global volatility due to the sovereign’s limited reliance on external financing," Fitch said in a release.
India's forex reserves
The country's foreign reserves fell by almost $101 billion in January to September this year, but are still large at around $533 billion, the ratings agency said.
India's forex reserves
The country's foreign reserves fell by almost $101 billion in January to September this year, but are still large at around $533 billion, the ratings agency said.
The decline has reversed much of the reserve accumulation that occurred during the Covid-19 pandemic, and reflects valuation effects, a widening current-account deficit, and some intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to support rupee's exchange rate.
The decline has reversed much of the reserve accumulation that occurred during the Covid-19 pandemic, and reflects valuation effects, a widening current-account deficit, and some intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to support rupee's exchange rate.
The central bank has attributed about two-thirds of the decline to valuation effects, Fitch said.
The central bank has attributed about two-thirds of the decline to valuation effects, Fitch said.
The Indian rupee fell to a record low of 82.7750 per dollar, down from 82.36 in the previous session. The local currency has declined more than 11% so far this year.
The Indian rupee fell to a record low of 82.7750 per dollar, down from 82.36 in the previous session. The local currency has declined more than 11% so far this year.
On reserve cover
The reserve cover remains strong at about 8.9 months of imports in September, higher than the 6.5 months in 2013 when the rupee was pressured by concerns about a withdrawal of global monetary policy accommodation.
On reserve cover
The reserve cover remains strong at about 8.9 months of imports in September, higher than the 6.5 months in 2013 when the rupee was pressured by concerns about a withdrawal of global monetary policy accommodation.
The strong cover gives authorities the scope to utilise reserves to smooth over periods of external stress, the rating agency added.
The strong cover gives authorities the scope to utilise reserves to smooth over periods of external stress, the rating agency added.
Fitch sees India's current account deficit at 3.4% of GDP in the current financial year.
Fitch sees India's current account deficit at 3.4% of GDP in the current financial year.
"We expect India's current account deficit will be wider in the next few years, than it was in the period prior to the pandemic."
"We expect India's current account deficit will be wider in the next few years, than it was in the period prior to the pandemic."
Imports have surged on strong domestic demand growth and high oil and coal prices. Meanwhile, export growth has moderated from the fast pace seen in January-June 2022, amid declines in prices for steel, iron ore and agricultural products, the agency said.
Imports have surged on strong domestic demand growth and high oil and coal prices. Meanwhile, export growth has moderated from the fast pace seen in January-June 2022, amid declines in prices for steel, iron ore and agricultural products, the agency said.
Earlier on Tuesday, Fitch said it expects a strong labor market and consumer demand to cushion the impact of a likely recession in the United States in 2023.
Earlier on Tuesday, Fitch said it expects a strong labor market and consumer demand to cushion the impact of a likely recession in the United States in 2023.
The ratings agency said that consumer spending will drive a modest expansion in real GDP for the US in the second half of 2022, at around 0.3% per quarter.
The ratings agency said that consumer spending will drive a modest expansion in real GDP for the US in the second half of 2022, at around 0.3% per quarter.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.