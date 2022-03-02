Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  India's factory growth accelerated in February as third Covid-19 wave eases

India's factory growth accelerated in February as third Covid-19 wave eases

February's reading exceeded expectations for 54.3 in a Reuters poll
1 min read . 10:42 AM IST Livemint

The survey was conducted before Russia invaded Ukraine, which led to an immediate spike in oil prices.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India's factory activity growth accelerated in February as the threat from a third COVID-19 wave eased, while some softening of price pressures meant demand and business expectations strengthened, a private survey showed.

India's factory activity growth accelerated in February as the threat from a third COVID-19 wave eased, while some softening of price pressures meant demand and business expectations strengthened, a private survey showed.

The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by IHS Markit from Feb. 10-22, improved to 54.9 in February from 54.0 in January.

The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by IHS Markit from Feb. 10-22, improved to 54.9 in February from 54.0 in January.

However, the survey was conducted before Russia invaded Ukraine, which led to an immediate spike in oil prices. India is the world's third-largest importer of oil so the crisis will add to inflationary pressure and hurt consumer sentiment.

However, the survey was conducted before Russia invaded Ukraine, which led to an immediate spike in oil prices. India is the world's third-largest importer of oil so the crisis will add to inflationary pressure and hurt consumer sentiment.

February's reading exceeded expectations for 54.3 in a Reuters poll and was above the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction for an eighth month.

February's reading exceeded expectations for 54.3 in a Reuters poll and was above the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction for an eighth month.

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!