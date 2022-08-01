India's manufacturing PMI hits 8-month high in July2 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2022, 10:55 AM IST
- India's manufacturing PMI expanded at its quickest pace in eight months in July
Listen to this article
India's manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, came at eight-month high as trends for output and new orders strengthen. The PMI rose to 56.4 in July as compared to 53.9 in June, therefore, remaining well above the 50-level separating growth from contraction for a thirteenth month.