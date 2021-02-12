India's factory output grows 1% in December

India's factory output grows 1% in December1 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2021, 06:02 PM IST
- The Indian economy had contracted 7.5% during the September quarter, much slower than the record 23.9% decline seen during April-June in the immediate aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic
NEW DELHI: India’s factory output grew in December, having contracted in the previous month, indicating a gradual recovery in industrial activity from the pandemic-induced disruption.
Data released by the statistics office showed that the index of industrial production (IIP) grew 1% in December compared with a 1.9% contraction in November. Manufacturing output grew 1.6% while mining production contracted 4.8% during the month under review.
Myanmar military helped curb insurgency in northeast India: M.M. Naravane3 min read . 07:12 PM IST
Prakash Javadekar joins ministers, govt departments on Koo1 min read . 06:56 PM IST
Mallikarjun Kharge to be Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha1 min read . 06:48 PM IST
Parliament panel seeks real-time database of migrants, MGNREGA scope expansion2 min read . 06:29 PM IST
Also Read | India speeds up vaccination drive
Among use-based industries, capital goods, an indicator of investment demand in the economy, grew 0.6% while consumer durables grew a robust 4.6%.
In a positive surprise, the Indian economy had contracted 7.5% during the September quarter, much slower than the record 23.9% decline seen during April-June in the immediate aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic. The GDP is officially projected to contract a record 7.7% in FY21, a first in 41 years, with the National Statistical Organisation assuming 0.6% growth in the second half (October-March) of FY21.
The Reserve Bank of India in its latest monetary policy statement said the outlook on growth has improved significantly, with positive growth impulses becoming more broad-based, and the rollout of the vaccination programme in the country auguring well for the end of the pandemic.
"Rural demand is likely to remain resilient on good prospects of agriculture. Urban demand and demand for contact-intensive services is expected to strengthen with the substantial fall in COVID-19 cases and the spread of vaccination. Consumer confidence is reviving and business expectations of manufacturing, services and infrastructure remain upbeat," the central bank had said.
It had also said that the fiscal stimulus under AtmaNirbhar 2.0 and 3.0 schemes of government will likely accelerate public investment, although private investment remains sluggish amidst still low capacity utilisation. The Union Budget 2021-22, with its thrust on sectors such as health and well-being, infrastructure, innovation and research, among others, should help accelerate the growth momentum.
2021 Jawa 42 launched with throatier exhaust note, three new colours1 min read . 03:02 PM IST
Get ready for hefty penalty to legalize your crypto assets1 min read . 05:39 AM IST
India’s first CNG tractor unveiled. Govt claims annual saving of ₹1 lakh on fuel costs1 min read . 05:42 PM IST
Irdai warns against buying motor insurance policy from this fraudulent website1 min read . 11:22 AM IST
"Taking these factors into consideration, real GDP growth is projected at 10.5% in 2021-22 – in the range of 26.2-8.3% in H1 and 6.0% in Q3," the RBI had added.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.