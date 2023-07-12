New Delhi: India’s factory output growth rose to 5.2% in May, from 4.5% in April, registering a three-month high due to a strong uptick in mining and manufacturing, official data released on Wednesday showed.

Index of Industrial Production (IIP), or the factory output growth stood at 19.7% in May 2022, mainly due to a lower base effect.“The growth rates over corresponding period of previous year are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of covid-19 pandemic since March 2020," said an official statement.

The IIP growth beat a Reuters poll projecting an expansion of 4.8% during May. Meanwhile, industrial output for April 2023 was revised to 4.5% from 4.2%. “The push to the IIP emanated from the manufacturing and mining sector. While the former grew 5.7% year on year (at a three-month high), the latter by 6.4% yoy taking the IIP yoy growth to a three-month high in May 2023. Even the electricity sector reversed the sequential month-on-month contraction witnessed in the past couple of months by growing 0.9% y-o-y in May 2023," said Paras Jasrai, Senior Analyst, and Devendra Kumar Pant, chief economist, of India Ratings and Research in a note.

“... IIP is expected to grow at a modest pace in the near term as indicated by a) high frequency indicators such as coal production, power demand, steel production, etc, b) sustained government capex and c) expected stabilisation of inflation around 5%. Overall, the agency expects the IIP to be range bound at 5% yoy in June 2023," they added.

As per the IIP data released by the National Statistical Office, the manufacturing sector’s output grew 5.7% in May 2023, against a 20.7% during the year-ago period. Similarly, power generation rose 0.9% in May 2023 compared to a growth of 23.5% a year ago.During May 2023, mining output rose by 6.4% during the month against an 11.2% rise in the year-ago period, and capital goods segment grew 8.2% compared to 53.3% a year ago.

Consumer durables output during May rose 1.1 % against a 59.1% growth in the year-ago period. Consumer non-durable goods output increased by 7.6 % compared to 1.4% a year earlier.

“ The noteworthy aspect of the IIP data is the improvement seen in the consumer goods segment. Output of consumer non-durables exhibited healthy growth for the second straight month whereas growth in output of consumer durables turned positive for the first time in last six months. Continuation of healthy growth in infrastructure and construction goods segment is another positive," said Rajani Sinha, chief economist at Care Ratings.

“Going ahead, sluggishness in external demand is likely to persist. It will be critical for the consumer goods revival to sustain. If the rise in food inflation persists, it could have an adverse impact on consumption revival," Sinha added.

