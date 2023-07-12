Mining, mfg drive May factory output to 3-month high2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 11:10 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s factory output growth rose to 5.2% in May, from 4.5% in April, registering a three-month high due to a strong uptick in mining and manufacturing, official data released on Wednesday showed.
