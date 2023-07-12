Mining, mfg drive May factory output to 3-month high

The IIP growth beat a Reuters poll projecting an expansion of 4.8% during May. Meanwhile, industrial output for April 2023 was revised to 4.5% from 4.2%. “The push to the IIP emanated from the manufacturing and mining sector. While the former grew 5.7% year on year (at a three-month high), the latter by 6.4% yoy taking the IIP yoy growth to a three-month high in May 2023. Even the electricity sector reversed the sequential month-on-month contraction witnessed in the past couple of months by growing 0.9% y-o-y in May 2023," said Paras Jasrai, Senior Analyst, and Devendra Kumar Pant, chief economist, of India Ratings and Research in a note.

