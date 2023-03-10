India's factory output rises to 5.2% in Jan 2023, surpassing estimates1 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 06:17 PM IST
- As per the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, in January 2023, the quick estimates of IIP with base 2011-12 stood at 146.5.
- In January last year, IIP stood at 2%.
India's industrial production index (IIP) jumps to 5.2% in January 2023, better than the street's expectations. The factory output made a significant rise from 4.3% print in the previous month.
