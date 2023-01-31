Economic Survey: Farm sector growth robust, contributed significantly to food security1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 03:36 PM IST
The sector saw buoyant growth because of the measures taken by the government to augment crop and livestock productivity, ensure certainty of returns to the farmers through MSP
New Delhi: India’s agriculture sector has witnessed a robust average annual growth rate of 4.6 % over the last six years. This enabled agriculture to contribute significantly towards country’s overall growth, development and food security, said the Economic Survey 2022-23 tabled in the Parliament on Tuesday.
