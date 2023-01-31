Economic Survey: Farm sector growth robust, contributed significantly to food security

India’s foodgrains production touched a record 315.7 million tonne in 2021-22 despite climate change challenges. The survey adds that as per the First Advance Estimates for 2022-23 (Kharif only), total foodgrains production in the country is estimated at 149.9 million tonne which is higher than the average Kharif foodgrain production of the previous five years (2016-17 to 2020-21).