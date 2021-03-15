India's Feb exports marginally up by 0.67%; trade deficit widens to $12.62 bn

The Indian economy recovered in the December quarter to expand at 0.4% after two successive quarters of historic contraction induced by the coronavirus pandemic, signaling that Asia’s third-largest economy may be on the path of a slow but sustained recovery. For FY21, however, the government’s statistics office estimates a deeper contraction of 8% than the earlier estimate of 7.7% contraction. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on Tuesday projected Indian economy to bounce back to grow at 12.6% in FY22, the highest among G20 countries.

