India's fertility rate declines, obesity increases: Govt's survey

India's Total Fertility Rate (TFR) which is measured as the average number of children per woman, has come down from 2.2 to 2.0 at the national level between NFHS-4 and 5
The fertility rate of India has declined from 2.2 to 2.0 as per the fifth round of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5)--indicating significant progress in population control measures. However, obesity has increased from 21% to 24% among women and 19% to 23% among men.
The NFHS-5 survey was conducted in around 6.37 lakh sample households from 707 districts (as of March 2017) of the country from 28 States and 8 UTs, covering 7,24,115 women and 1,01,839 men.
And, the survey revealed that the Total Fertility Rate (TFR) which is measured as the average number of children per woman, has come down from 2.2 to 2.0 at the national level between NFHS-4 and 5.
There are only five states in India, which are above the replacement level of fertility of 2.1. including Bihar (2.98), Meghalaya (2.91), Uttar Pradesh (2.35), Jharkhand (2.26) Manipur (2.17).
The contraceptive prevalence rate has increased substantially from 54% to 67% in the country, the survey noted.
Besides, there is also a significant decline in unmet needs for family planning from 13% to 9%.
The NHFS-5 also mentioned that institutional births have increased substantially from 79% to 89% in India. Even in rural areas around 87% of births are delivered in institutions and the same is 94% in urban areas.
Institutional births increased by a maximum of 27 percentage points in Arunachal Pradesh, followed by over 10 percentage points in Assam, Bihar, Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Nagaland, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. Over 91% of districts have had more than 70% of births in the last 5 years that took place in health facilities.
Further, the data mentioned the prevalence of obesity in the country.
More than a third of women in Kerala, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Sikkim, Manipur, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Punjab, Chandigarh, and Lakshadweep (34-46%) are overweight or obese.
The Centre's NFHS-5 data showed an overall improvement in SDG indicators in all States/UTs. The extent to which married women usually participate in three household decisions (about health care for themselves; making major household purchases; visiting their family or relatives) indicates that their participation in decision making is high, ranging from 80% in Ladakh to 99% in Nagaland and Mizoram. Rural (77%) and urban (81%) differences are found to be marginal.
The prevalence of women having bank or savings accounts that they use has increased from 53 to 79% in the last 4 years.
NFHS-5 also mentions an increase in usage of clean cooking fuel (44% to 59%) and improved sanitation facilities (49% to 70%), including a hand-washing facility with soap and water (60% to 78%) have improved considerably.
NFHS-5 also mentions an increase in usage of clean cooking fuel (44% to 59%) and improved sanitation facilities (49% to 70%), including a hand-washing facility with soap and water (60% to 78%) have improved considerably.