India’s fertilizer partnerships with global suppliers to address international cartelisation

Mandaviya added that phosphoric acid is an important raw material for manufacturing DAP and other complex NPK fertilizers. “Given India’s high dependence on imports of raw material and fertilizer minerals, the government has been entering into such supply partnerships with global producers and suppliers for ensuring stable long-term availability of P&K fertilizers to Indian farmers. The importance of such MoUs is accentuated ahead of upcoming cropping season as this will contribute towards ensuring food security not only in the country, but also help to strengthen global food security."