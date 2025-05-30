India's fight against terror has not stopped yet, Op Sindoor just first arrow in our quiver: PM Modi in poll-bound Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on 30 May that India's fight against terror will continue and that Operation Sindoor was just one arrow in country's quiver. This was second public meeting that Modi addressed in Bihar after the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Pakistan and the world have seen the power of India's daughters' Sindoor... The world has seen the unprecedented valour and courage of the BSF during Operation Sindoor,” Modi said addressing a rally in poll-bound Bihar.

Assembly elections are scheduled in Bihar later this year.

Two weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack, India on 7 May conducted precision strikes on at least nine terror camps in Pakistan in what is known as ‘Operation Sindoor’. India and Pakistan indulged in four days of military action post Operation Sindoor. The two nations, however, agreed on an understanding to halt military action on 10 May.

Remembering BSF SI Mohammad Imtiaz Modi also remembered BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammad Imtiaz, a soldier from Bihar's Saran district, was was killed in cross-border shelling in Jammu and Kashmir's RS Pura sector on 10 May.

“While performing the sacred duty of serving the motherland, BSF Sub Inspector Imtiaz laid down his life at the border on 10 May. I pay my respectful tribute to this son of Bihar," the PM said.

The enemy, Modi said, has seen the power of Operation Sindoor. "They should understand that India's fight against terrorism has neither stopped nor halted. Operation Sindoor is just one arrow in our quiver. If the hood of terror rises again, India will crush it by pulling it out of its hole,” Modi said adding the terrorists considered themselves safe under the protection of the Pakistani Army.

"Our forces brought them to their knees in one stroke," he said.

Projects worth ₹ 48,520 crore Earlier Modi laid foundation stone and inaugurated various projects worth ₹48,520 crore in Karakat, Bihar.

The PM, who arrived in Patna on a two-day visit to the state on Thursday, inaugurated the four-laning of the Patna–Gaya–Dobhi section of NH–22, worth around ₹5,520 crore and four-laning of the elevated highway and grade improvements at Gopalganj Town on NH–27 at a function here. Modi dedicated to the nation the third rail line between Son Nagar – Mohammad Ganj, worth over ₹1,330 crore, among others, news agency PTI said.

Modi recalled his April 24 promise to hit back at Pakistan during his address on Friday. On April 24, two days after Pahalgam terror attack, Modi had said that he wanted the world to know that India will identify and punish every terrorist. Modi, in a rare English-speaking gesture, said those behind the Pahalgam terror attack and those part of the conspiracy will be punished beyond their imagination.

"A terrorist attack took place in Pahalgam and our innocent citizens got killed. I came to Bihar after that and promised the country that terrorist camps would be destroyed. I said that they will get punished beyond their imagination. I have come to Bihar today after fulfilling my promise," Modi said on Friday.

Modi also credited Bihar CM and JD-U chief Nitish Kumar of ending Bihar's jungle raj. Nitish Kumar, who has been with INDIA bloc ealier joined the National Democratic Alliance in January last year.

“When the Jungle Raj government was dismissed under Nitish Kumar's leadership here, Bihar also started moving ahead on the path of progress. Broken highways, bad railways, limited flight connectivity, that era has now become history... A web of four-lane highways is being constructed in Bihar... Bridges are being constructed on all major rivers,” Modi said.