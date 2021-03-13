OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India's FinTech industry valuation estimated at $150-160 bn by 2025: Report

India's financial technology companies are poised to become three times as valuable in the next five years, reaching a valuation of $150-160 billion by 2025, according to a report.

The report unveiled on Saturday details the findings from the study that Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and FICCI undertook to size the value-creation potential and identify imperatives for India's FinTech growth.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Photo: PTI

Air 'moderate' in Noida, Faridabad, 'poor' in Ghaziabad, Gurgaon

1 min read . 07:06 PM IST
Photo: AFP

G7 expresses 'grave concerns' over electoral changes in Hong Kong

2 min read . 06:58 PM IST
Aircraft G-CIVY, one of the last two British Airways Boeing 747-400 aircraft, undertakes a synchronised dual take off on parallel runways with aircraft G-CIVB for the last 747 flight departures from London's Heathrow Airport, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. The retirement of the fleet was brought forward as a result of the impact the Covid-19 pandemic had on the airline and the aviation sector. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)

Flight delayed? Know your rights

1 min read . 06:58 PM IST
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant. File photo: Mint

COVID-19 will likely reverse the trend of poverty alleviation: Amitabh Kant

1 min read . 06:41 PM IST

"India is strongly poised to realise a FinTech sector valuation of $150-160 billion by 2025, translating to an incremental value-creation potential of approximately $100 billion. It is estimated that to meet this ambition, India's FinTech sector will need investments of $20-25 billion over the next five years," says the report.

India's dynamic FinTech industry has over 2,100 FinTechs of which 67% have been set up over the last 5 years alone. The total valuation of the industry is estimated at $50-60 billion.

The industry's growth has been undeterred by the pandemic, as it has seen the emergence of three new Unicorns and five new Soonicorns ($500 mn valuation) since January 2020.

Prateek Roongta, Managing Director and Partner, Boston Consulting Group India said, "We believe India's FinTechs are at the precipice of significant value-creation of $100 billion over the next five years. To actualise this potential, the industry would require investments to the tune of $20-25 billion till 2025. Consequently, the number of Indian FinTech Unicorns will more than double over the next few years."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout