Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India's FinTech industry valuation estimated at $150-160 bn by 2025: Report

India's FinTech industry valuation estimated at $150-160 bn by 2025: Report

The total valuation of the industry is estimated at $50-60 billion
1 min read . 05:14 PM IST PTI

  • 'It is estimated that to meet this ambition, India's FinTech sector will need investments of $20-25 billion over the next five years,' the report said
  • India's dynamic FinTech industry has over 2,100 FinTechs of which 67% have been set up over the last 5 years alone

India's financial technology companies are poised to become three times as valuable in the next five years, reaching a valuation of $150-160 billion by 2025, according to a report.

India's financial technology companies are poised to become three times as valuable in the next five years, reaching a valuation of $150-160 billion by 2025, according to a report.

The report unveiled on Saturday details the findings from the study that Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and FICCI undertook to size the value-creation potential and identify imperatives for India's FinTech growth.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Air 'moderate' in Noida, Faridabad, 'poor' in Ghaziabad, Gurgaon

1 min read . 07:06 PM IST

G7 expresses 'grave concerns' over electoral changes in Hong Kong

2 min read . 06:58 PM IST

Flight delayed? Know your rights

1 min read . 06:58 PM IST

COVID-19 will likely reverse the trend of poverty alleviation: Amitabh Kant

1 min read . 06:41 PM IST

The report unveiled on Saturday details the findings from the study that Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and FICCI undertook to size the value-creation potential and identify imperatives for India's FinTech growth.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Air 'moderate' in Noida, Faridabad, 'poor' in Ghaziabad, Gurgaon

1 min read . 07:06 PM IST

G7 expresses 'grave concerns' over electoral changes in Hong Kong

2 min read . 06:58 PM IST

Flight delayed? Know your rights

1 min read . 06:58 PM IST

COVID-19 will likely reverse the trend of poverty alleviation: Amitabh Kant

1 min read . 06:41 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"India is strongly poised to realise a FinTech sector valuation of $150-160 billion by 2025, translating to an incremental value-creation potential of approximately $100 billion. It is estimated that to meet this ambition, India's FinTech sector will need investments of $20-25 billion over the next five years," says the report.

India's dynamic FinTech industry has over 2,100 FinTechs of which 67% have been set up over the last 5 years alone. The total valuation of the industry is estimated at $50-60 billion.

The industry's growth has been undeterred by the pandemic, as it has seen the emergence of three new Unicorns and five new Soonicorns ($500 mn valuation) since January 2020.

Prateek Roongta, Managing Director and Partner, Boston Consulting Group India said, "We believe India's FinTechs are at the precipice of significant value-creation of $100 billion over the next five years. To actualise this potential, the industry would require investments to the tune of $20-25 billion till 2025. Consequently, the number of Indian FinTech Unicorns will more than double over the next few years."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.