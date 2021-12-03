Bengaluru: In the light of two Omicron cases reported in Karnataka , a high-level meeting with experts and senior officers has been convened today Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

"I have instructed our Health minister and the Chief Secretary to obtain the detailed report. An emergency meeting has been convened tomorrow with experts and senior officers," he said, ANI reported.

In the meeting, discussions would be held on measures to be taken to prevent the spread of the Omicron covid variant.

"The meeting would discuss the measures to prevent the spread of new variant of COVID and the strategies to control it. The issue would be discussed with experts of the union government as well. Action would be taken to formulate new guidelines," Bommai said.

The Centre on Thursday informed that two people have tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in Karnataka. A 46-year-old male and a 66-year-old male were those who contracted the variant.The two cases of Omicron were detected through genome sequencing.

According to a report in ANI, three primary contacts and two secondary contacts of the 46-year-old Karnataka man who was found infected with the Omicron variant, have also tested positive for the COVID-19 and their samples have been sent for further genome sequencing.

The new COVID-19 variant was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year.

