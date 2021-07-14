Indian Railways will soon get its first 5-star hotel atop a railway track in Gujarat's Gandhinagar Capital railway station which falls under the Western Railway zone of Indian Railways. The Gandhinagar Capital station in Gujarat has been upgraded by Indian Railways and will be equipped with world-class modern passenger amenities.

Features of the new hotel:

The luxury hotel will be having 318 rooms and to be operated by a private entity, is spread across 7,400 square meters and has been built at a cost of ₹790 crore, said the release.

The hotel would host national and international guests who would come to attend seminars and conferences at Mahatma Mandir, a convention centre situated just opposite the property.

The redeveloped Gandhinagar Capital station adorned with colorful lighting offers a spectacular look and its aesthetically designed building.

View Full Image Gandhinagar Capital railway station

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the newly-built five-star hotel atop the redeveloped Gandhinagar railway station and a host of other big-ticket projects on Friday.

The newly redeveloped Gandhinagar Capital Railway Station, Gujarat will provide an enhanced experience to passengers with special theme based lighting.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah would also attend the inauguration virtually, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and other dignitaries would remain present at a function in Gandhinagar.

During the virtual event, PM Modi would also flag off Gandhinagar-Varanasi weekly superfast train and Gandhinagar-Varetha MEMU train.

View Full Image An inside view of the Gandhinagar Capital railway station.

Indian Railways first movable freshwater tunnel aquarium opened at Bengaluru Railway Station

Earlier,Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Ltd(IRSDC) in collaboration with HNi Aquatic Kingdom has opened Indian Railways first movable freshwater tunnel aquarium at the Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station here for the general public.

The aquarium is a one-of-its-kind aquatic park based on the Amazon River concept and promises to be a visual treat and a passenger's delight, IRSDC said in a release on Thursday.

In addition to enhancing the passenger experience, the initiative would be a revenue earner for Indian Railways, it said, adding that a nominal entry fee of ₹25 has been kept per passenger.

