The newly redeveloped Gandhinagar Capital Railway Station, Gujarat will provide an enhanced experience to passengers with special theme based lighting
Indian Railways will soon get its first 5-star hotel atop a railway track in Gujarat's Gandhinagar Capital railway station which falls under the Western Railway zone of Indian Railways. The Gandhinagar Capital station in Gujarat has been upgraded by Indian Railways and will be equipped with world-class modern passenger amenities.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah would also attend the inauguration virtually, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and other dignitaries would remain present at a function in Gandhinagar.
During the virtual event, PM Modi would also flag off Gandhinagar-Varanasi weekly superfast train and Gandhinagar-Varetha MEMU train.
Indian Railways first movable freshwater tunnel aquarium opened at Bengaluru Railway Station
Earlier,Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Ltd(IRSDC) in collaboration with HNi Aquatic Kingdom has opened Indian Railways first movable freshwater tunnel aquarium at the Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station here for the general public.
The aquarium is a one-of-its-kind aquatic park based on the Amazon River concept and promises to be a visual treat and a passenger's delight, IRSDC said in a release on Thursday.
In addition to enhancing the passenger experience, the initiative would be a revenue earner for Indian Railways, it said, adding that a nominal entry fee of ₹25 has been kept per passenger.
