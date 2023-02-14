India's first AC double decker electric bus inducted in Mumbai | See photos

About BEST civic transport body:

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport (BEST) operates less than 50 double-decker buses, including a few open-deck buses, that operate on diesel. Most of these buses are on the verge of the end of their Codal life (normal average life of machine/equipment as per working shift). Therefore, BEST has decided to introduce the double-decker e-buses on a wet lease wherein the maintenance of vehicles and the driver expenses are borne by private operators.