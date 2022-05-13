This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for having at least 75 ponds in every district in the 75th year of India's Independence, calling them 'Amrit Sarovar'
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
India's first "Amrit Sarovar" will be inaugurated by the Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh at Patwai, Rampur in Uttar Pradesh today, informed the Ministry of Minority Affairs on Thursday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
India's first "Amrit Sarovar" will be inaugurated by the Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh at Patwai, Rampur in Uttar Pradesh today, informed the Ministry of Minority Affairs on Thursday.
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the splendid "Amrit Sarovar" has been constructed under the inspiration of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and guidance of Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanath.
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the splendid "Amrit Sarovar" has been constructed under the inspiration of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and guidance of Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanath.
He said that participation and cooperation of the common people, villagers and promptness of Gram Panchayat and the District Administration has played an important role in opening of this grand "Amrit Sarovar" in a very short time.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He said that participation and cooperation of the common people, villagers and promptness of Gram Panchayat and the District Administration has played an important role in opening of this grand "Amrit Sarovar" in a very short time.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Minister said that in "Mann Ki Baat" programme last month, the Prime Minister had mentioned about this "Amrit Sarovar" in Patwai, Rampur.
The Minister said that in "Mann Ki Baat" programme last month, the Prime Minister had mentioned about this "Amrit Sarovar" in Patwai, Rampur.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in "Mann Ki Baat" had said, “I like to learn that after taking the resolve of Amrit Sarovar, work has started on it at many places at a rapid pace. I have come to know about Gram Panchayat Patwai of Rampur in UP. There was a pond on the land of the Gram Sabha, but it was full of filth and heaps of garbage. With a lot of hard work, with the help of local people, with the help of local school children, that dirty pond has been transformed in the last few weeks. Now, many arrangements have been made on the banks of that lake like retaining wall, boundary wall, food court, fountains and lighting. I congratulate the Patwai Gram Panchayat of Rampur, the people of the village, the children there for this effort."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in "Mann Ki Baat" had said, “I like to learn that after taking the resolve of Amrit Sarovar, work has started on it at many places at a rapid pace. I have come to know about Gram Panchayat Patwai of Rampur in UP. There was a pond on the land of the Gram Sabha, but it was full of filth and heaps of garbage. With a lot of hard work, with the help of local people, with the help of local school children, that dirty pond has been transformed in the last few weeks. Now, many arrangements have been made on the banks of that lake like retaining wall, boundary wall, food court, fountains and lighting. I congratulate the Patwai Gram Panchayat of Rampur, the people of the village, the children there for this effort."
Click on the image to enlarge
Click on the image to enlarge
Naqvi stated that this "Amrit Sarovar" of Patwai will not only help in protecting the environment and conserving water, it will also be an attraction for the people of nearby areas. Along with various entertainment facilities, boating is also available in this "Amrit Sarovar".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Naqvi stated that this "Amrit Sarovar" of Patwai will not only help in protecting the environment and conserving water, it will also be an attraction for the people of nearby areas. Along with various entertainment facilities, boating is also available in this "Amrit Sarovar".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Uttar Pradesh Minister of State Baldev Singh Aulakh, Rampur Zila Panchayat Chairman Khayaliram Lodhi, Milak MLA . Rajbala, Commissioner Moradabad Anjaneya Kumar Singh, District Magistrate Rampur Ravindra Kumar Mandar, Chief Development Officer Smt. Gazal Bharadwaj and other dignitaries will be present on the occasion.
Uttar Pradesh Minister of State Baldev Singh Aulakh, Rampur Zila Panchayat Chairman Khayaliram Lodhi, Milak MLA . Rajbala, Commissioner Moradabad Anjaneya Kumar Singh, District Magistrate Rampur Ravindra Kumar Mandar, Chief Development Officer Smt. Gazal Bharadwaj and other dignitaries will be present on the occasion.