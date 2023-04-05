India's first Apple store opening in Mumbai. Details here1 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 12:02 PM IST
Apple store, housed in a posh shopping mall owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is located in the city’s main business district alongside multinational banks
Apple Inc. is set to open its first official retail store in India soon, a landmark move for the iPhone maker which is placing big bets on the South Asian nation for everything from manufacturing to sales.
