India's first Banni buffalo IVF calf born. See photo

In fact, 20 oocytes from one donor resulted in 11 embryos. Embryo transfer (ET) was done with 9 embryos, which resulted in 3 IVF pregnancies. Total 5 Oocytes from second donor resulted in 5 embryos (100 %). Of five embryos, four were selected for the ET which resulted in 2 pregnancies. From the 4 oocytes of the third donor, 2 embryos were developed and the embryo transfer resulted in one pregnancy.