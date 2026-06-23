India's first bullet train project opens 224 vacancies: Check who can apply

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), which is developing India's first bullet train project, has announced a recruitment drive for 224 vacancies across technical, operational and managerial positions.

The opportunity is linked to the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor, one of the country's most ambitious infrastructure projects. According to the official notification cited by News18, the recruitment is aimed at strengthening the workforce required for the construction, operation and maintenance of India's first high-speed rail network.

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209 Non-Executive And 15 Executive Posts Announced The 224 vacancies include 209 non-executive posts and 15 executive posts.

The recruitment covers multiple departments such as engineering, station operations, information technology and security. Among the major posts announced are Junior Engineer, Station/Train Manager, Depot/Operations Controller, IT professionals and Security personnel.

Junior Engineer vacancies have been announced in several disciplines, including Civil, Track, Electrical, Signalling and Telecom (S&T), Rolling Stock and Automatic Fare Collection (AFC). The notification also includes 55 vacancies for Station/Train Managers and five vacancies for Depot/Operations Controllers, according to the report.

Eligibility Criteria For Applicants Candidates interested in applying must meet the conditions mentioned in the official notification. The age limit has been set at not more than 45 years as on May 31, 2026.

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In addition to educational qualifications, applicants must have at least three years of experience in operation and maintenance activities related to railway, metro or Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) projects.

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Depending on the post, candidates should hold either a three-year diploma or a BE/BTech degree in the relevant discipline.

Selection Process Will Be Conducted In Stages The selection process will take place in multiple phases. Candidates will first appear for a Computer-Based Test (CBT). This will be followed by document verification and a medical examination.

Only candidates who clear all stages will be considered for final appointment.

How To Apply The application process is fully online, and candidates must apply through the official NHSRCL website.

The last date to apply for executive posts is July 9, 2026. Applications for non-executive posts will remain open until July 14, 2026.

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Work On India's First Bullet Train Continues The recruitment drive comes as work on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor continues to progress.

The project is India's first bullet train corridor and is among the government's flagship transport infrastructure initiatives. Once operational, the high-speed train is expected to reduce travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to nearly two hours, improving connectivity between the two major cities.

The government is currently aiming to inaugurate the bullet train project on August 15, 2027.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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