India's first centralised AC railway terminal at Bengaluru looks stunning. See photos
1 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2021, 04:46 PM IST
- Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal shared glimpses of India's first centralised AC railway terminal at Bengaluru
- The upcoming Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities
Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal today shared glimpses of India's first centralised AC railway terminal at Bengaluru pointing out that it is "equipped with state-of-the-art facilities."
Earlier in the day, publishing the pictures of the terminal, the Railway Minister took to Twitter to say: Have a glimpse of the upcoming Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal in Bengaluru, Karnataka, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.
See Picture:
Shot from the outside of the railway terminal:
Views from inside:
