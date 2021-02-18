Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal today shared glimpses of India's first centralised AC railway terminal at Bengaluru pointing out that it is "equipped with state-of-the-art facilities."

Earlier in the day, publishing the pictures of the terminal, the Railway Minister took to Twitter to say: Have a glimpse of the upcoming Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal in Bengaluru, Karnataka, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.

See Picture:

Shot from the outside of the railway terminal:

View Full Image Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal in Bengaluru

Views from inside:

View Full Image Railway tracks in Bengaluru

View Full Image Inside the terminal in Bengaluru

View Full Image Inside the terminal

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via