Home >News >India >India's first centralised AC railway terminal at Bengaluru looks stunning. See photos
Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal in Bengaluru

India's first centralised AC railway terminal at Bengaluru looks stunning. See photos

1 min read . 04:46 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal shared glimpses of India's first centralised AC railway terminal at Bengaluru
  • The upcoming Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal today shared glimpses of India's first centralised AC railway terminal at Bengaluru pointing out that it is "equipped with state-of-the-art facilities."

Earlier in the day, publishing the pictures of the terminal, the Railway Minister took to Twitter to say: Have a glimpse of the upcoming Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal in Bengaluru, Karnataka, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.

See Picture:

Shot from the outside of the railway terminal:

Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal in Bengaluru
Views from inside:

Railway tracks in Bengaluru
Inside the terminal in Bengaluru
Inside the terminal
