Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal shared glimpses of India's first centralised AC railway terminal at Bengaluru
The upcoming Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities
Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal today shared glimpses of India's first centralised AC railway terminal at Bengaluru pointing out that it is "equipped with state-of-the-art facilities."
Earlier in the day, publishing the pictures of the terminal, the Railway Minister took to Twitter to say: Have a glimpse of the upcoming Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal in Bengaluru, Karnataka, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.
