Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday stated that country's first centralised air-conditioned railway terminal in Bengaluru would be operational soon.

India's first AC railway terminal, built at an anticipated cost of ₹314 crore, is all set to be inaugurated later this month. Named after Bharat Ratna Sir M Visvesvaraya, this is Bengaluru's third railway terminal in Baiyappanahalli area and has been a long-standing demand for introducing more express trains connecting the IT city.

"Byappanahalli is the third coach terminal sanctioned in 2015-16, which has been named after Bharat Ratna Sir M Visvesvaraya who was an engineer par excellence and contributed tremendously to nation-building," the Chief Public Relation Officer of South Western Railway said.

Here are a few features that make this terminal special:

This is the first railway terminal in India that is centrally air-conditioned and built along the lines of Bengaluru airport.

As many as 50 trains can be operated from the station daily.

The state-of-art station building of 4,200 sqm will cater to a daily footfall of 50,000.

The terminal has seven platforms apart of 8 stabling lines and 3 pit lines. The escalators and lifts will connect seven platforms to facilitate passenger movement. A foot over-bridge along with two subways will link all platforms.

The terminal will have an upper-class waiting hall, a VIP lounge with a digital real-time passenger information system, and a lavish food court.

The sprawling parking area would be able to accommodate as many as 250 cars, 900 two-wheelers, 50 autorickshaws, five BMTC buses and 20 cabs.

Goyal on Saturday tweeted: "Named after one of the foremost civil engineers, Bharat Ratna Sir M Visvesvaraya, the nation's first centralised AC railway terminal in Bengaluru is set to become operational soon."

Named after one of the foremost Civil Engineers Bharat Ratna Sir M Visvesvaraya, India's first centralised AC Railway terminal in Bengaluru is all set to become operational soon. pic.twitter.com/L2agyUevd1 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 13, 2021

Once this terminal is operational, more long-distance trains from Bengaluru to other metros like Mumbai and Chennai and also trains connecting Bengaluru to all districts within Karnataka can be run, the officer said, adding the terminal would help decongest KSR Bengaluru and Yesvantpur stations in the city.

Take a look at the pictures:

View Full Image Bengaluru's third railway terminal in Baiyappanahalli area

