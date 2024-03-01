News
India’s first chip fab to cost ₹91,000 crore
Shouvik Das , Rituraj Baruah , Puja Das 4 min read 01 Mar 2024, 06:00 AM IST
- Two Tata group projects among three to win Cabinet approval
New Delhi: India’s chip-making ambitions took a giant leap on Thursday with the Centre greenlighting three projects worth ₹1.26 trillion, with the Tata group leading two of them.
