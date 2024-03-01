India’s first chip fab to cost 91,000 crore

Separately, the cabinet approved ₹75,021 crore subsidies for rooftop solar equipment for 10 million homes under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, first proposed in the interim budget on 1 February. Equipment up to 1 kilowatt (kW) will get a ₹ 30,000 subsidy, while for 2 kW and 3 kW systems, they will be ₹ 60,000 and ₹78,000, respectively. Households covered by the scheme will get free power up to 300 units a month, as well as access to collateral-free, low-interest loans for installing solar power equipment. The government expects the scheme to fuel substantial household savings and reduce the strain on electricity grids.