India’s first consignment of plant-based meat shipped to US from Gujarat

The 5,000 kg consignment consisted of mini samosas, hot and spicy strips, momos, spring rolls, nuggets, and grilled patty, among other products
New Delhi: The Centre through apex export promotion body -- Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Authority (APEDA) -- facilitated the export of first consignment of plant-based meat products under vegan food category from Nadiad in Gujarat to California, US.
The 5,000 kg consignment consisted of mini samosas, hot and spicy strips, momos, spring rolls, nuggets, and grilled patty, among other products, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement on Thursday.
APEDA chairman M Angamuthu said that the body is working towards promotion of plant-based meat products in a big way without disturbing the conventional animal-based meat export market.
“The APEDA has planned to promote a variety of vegan foods products, including pancake, snacks, cheese, etc, to the countries of Australia, Israel, New Zealand and others in coming months," the ministry said.
With the growing popularity of vegan food products in developed countries, the plant-based food products have a huge export potential in the international market due to the high nutrient value of the vegan food products. Due to its rich fiber and lesser cholesterol contents, vegan food products are becoming alternative food products across the globe.
