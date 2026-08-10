India's first dengue vaccine Qdenga may arrive in 2027: Can it stop outbreaks? Who can take it? What we know so far

India's first dengue vaccine Qdenga is likely to be available in the country from early next year. Chandrakant Lahariya, one of the leading infectious diseases experts in India, said on his WhatsApp channel this week that Qdenga is expected to be available in India in the first half of 2027

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"Qdenga is not yet available in India. Expected availability is in the first half of 2027, likely through a private healthcare setting," stated an infographic shared by Lahariya in his WhatsApp post on Monday, 10 August.

Also Read | Doctors weigh in on the new dengue vaccine, Qdenga

Takeda Pharmaceutical, the Japanese company that manufactures the dengue vaccine Qdenga, also said in July that it expects the product to be available in India in the first half of 2027, according to a Reuters report.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease and one of the fastest-spreading vector-borne illnesses globally. The World Health Organisation (WHO) reported a record 14.4 million dengue cases and 11,201 deaths worldwide in 2024, including 232,425 cases and 233 deaths in India.

What is Qdenga? Qdenga is a live, attenuated tetravalent dengue vaccine. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare describes it as "a live, attenuated tetravalent dengue vaccine developed using recombinant DNA technology".

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Dengue is a disease caused by dengue virus serotypes 1, 2, 3 and 4. Qdenga contains weakened versions of these four dengue virus serotypes, so it cannot cause dengue disease.

It is designed to protect against all four dengue virus serotypes, and is indicated for the prevention of dengue in children and adults aged 4 to 60 years.

Is Qdenga approved in India? Yes. According to the government's press release on 21 July 2026, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has already granted marketing authorisation for Qdenga in India.

The approval was granted after a comprehensive scientific evaluation of the vaccine's quality, safety and efficacy in accordance with the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and the Drugs Rules, 1945.

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Also Read | India gets first dengue vaccine as CDSCO approves QDENGA

Is Qdenga right for you? Who's at risk? Qdenga is the first dengue vaccine approved in India for the prevention of dengue disease in individuals aged 4–60 years.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a press release on 21 July 2026, “The vaccine is indicated for the prevention of dengue disease in individuals 4 to 60 years of age.”

However, Dr Chandrakant Lahariya advises people to consult a doctor first to determine whether Odenga is right for them.

Who's most at risk of contracting dengue: Pregnant women, kids under 10, the elderly, and those with comorbidities.

Lahariya said that adults with diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, fatty liver, high cholesterol, and other metabolic conditions "may be more vulnerable when serious infections strike, so prevention matters".

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Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation said that to make sure that Qdenga is suitable for you or your child, it is important to tell your doctor, pharmacist or nurse if any of the points below apply to you or your child.

If there is anything you do not understand, ask your doctor, pharmacist or nurse to explain.

According to WHO, do not use Qdenga if you or your child:

1. Are allergic to the active substances or any of the other ingredients of Qdenga. Signs of an allergic reaction may include an itchy rash, shortness of breath and swelling of the face and tongue.

2. Have a weak immune system (the body's natural defences). This may be due to a genetic defect or HIV infection.

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4. Are taking a medicine that affects the immune system (such as high-dose corticosteroids or chemotherapy). “Your doctor will not use Qdenga until 4 weeks after you stop treatment with this medicine,” the WHO said.

5. Are pregnant or breastfeeding.

Also Read | Japanese dengue vaccine QDENGA approved by European Union

Warnings and precautions Tell your doctor, pharmacist or nurse before receiving Qdenga if you or your child:

1. Have an infection with fever. It might be necessary to postpone the vaccination until recovery.

2. Your doctor must carefully consider the risks and benefits of vaccination.

3. Have ever fainted from an injection. Dizziness, fainting, and sometimes falling, can happen (mostly in young people) following, or even before, any injection with a needle.

When to get vaccinated? “If your doctor advises vaccination, it is best to start before dengue season or before expected exposure,” Dr Chandrakant Lahariya mentioned in his WhatsApp post.

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How many doses of Qdenga must one take, and when? Two doses complete the schedule. It is given as a subcutaneous injection in two doses at 0 and three months.

A subcutaneous injection is a shot given into the layer of fatty tissue located directly below the skin and above the muscle.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said, “The recommended immunisation schedule consists of two doses of 0.5 ml each, administered at an interval of three months (0 and 3 months).”

Can Qdenga prevent dengue outbreaks? Divya KS, an infectious diseases specialist at Apollo Hospitals, told Reuters, "Qdenga can help reduce disease severity and hospitalisations, but it is unlikely to prevent outbreaks as long as the mosquito vector continues to circulate."

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Meanwhile, the company said in February 2024, "Takeda's long-term goal for our dengue program has been to make QDENGA broadly available to those at risk who may benefit from immunisation."

Also Read | Centre steps up dengue surveillance as monsoon raises outbreak risk

Can you still get dengue fever after receiving the vaccine? Yes. The WHO says that, as with any other vaccine, Qdenga may not protect everybody who receives it, and protection might decrease over time.

You may still get dengue fever from mosquito bites, including severe dengue illness, the WHO said in its advisory. You must continue to protect yourself or your child against mosquito bites even after vaccination with Qdenga.

It says that after vaccination, you should consult a doctor if you or your child believes you might have a dengue infection and develop any of the following symptoms: high fever, severe abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, rapid breathing, bleeding gums, tiredness, restlessness and blood in vomiting.

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Information Credit: Dr Chandrakant Lahariya

Possible side effects of Qdenga Like all medicines, Qdenga can cause side effects, although not everybody gets them. The following side effects occurred during studies in children, young people and adults.

Very common (may affect more than 1 in 10 people):

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• injection site pain

• headache

• muscle pain

• injection site redness

• generally feeling unwell

• weakness

• infections of the nose or throat

• fever

Common (may affect up to 1 in 10 people):

• injection site swelling

• pain or inflammation of the nose or throat

• injection site bruising

• injection site itching

• inflammation of throat and tonsils

• joint pain

• flu-like illness

Uncommon (may affect up to 1 in 100 people):

• diarrhoea

• feeling sick

• stomach pain

• being sick (vomiting)

• injection site bleeding

• feeling lightheaded

• itchy skin

• skin rash, including blotchy or itchy skin eruptions

• hives

• tiredness

• skin colour changes at the injection site

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• inflammation of the airways

• runny nose

Very rare (may affect up to 1 in 10,000 people):

• rapid swelling under the skin in areas such as the face, throat, arms and legs

Additional side effects in children 4 to 5 years of age:

Very common (may affect more than 1 in 10 people):

• decreased appetite

• feeling sleep

How does the vaccine work? Qdenga stimulates the body’s natural defences (immune system). This helps to protect against the viruses that cause dengue if the body is exposed to these viruses in the future, the WHO explained.

How efficient is Qdenga? In a late-stage trial, the vaccine, approved in 43 countries so far, showed an efficacy of 80.2 per cent against confirmed dengue cases one year after the second dose, Reuters reported.

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It also showed 90.4 per cent efficacy against dengue-related hospitalisations after 18 months, meeting the secondary end-point of the study, according to the company.

Who developed Qdenga vaccines? Qdenga is manufactured by Takeda GmbH, Germany, and will be imported by M/s Takeda Biopharmaceuticals India Pvt. Ltd.

Is this a new vaccine? Qdenga is not a new vaccine. It is currently available for children and adults in 42 countries, including the European Union, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, and has also received World Health Organisation (WHO) prequalification.

Globally, more than 24 million doses of the vaccine have been distributed, according to the health ministry.

In February 2024, the company reaffirmed its partnership with Indian vaccine maker Biological E to boost Qdenga's expansion as the tie-up looks to support production of up to 50 million doses annually.

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"BE will ramp up to a manufacturing capacity of up to 50 million doses a year, accelerating Takeda’s efforts to manufacture 100 million doses a year within the decade," Takeda had said in February 2024.

The company's comment in July this year read, "We are progressing well and remain on track toward our goal of reaching a global manufacturing capacity of 100 million doses per year by 2030."

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in

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