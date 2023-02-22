India's first double-decker electric bus receives grand welcome in Mumbai
India's first double-decker electric bus was launched by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) at on February 21.
Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport's (BEST) first air-conditioned electric double-decker bus has received an overwhelming response from the public after being launched for the public on February 21. India's first double-decker e-bus started its operation on route number 115 between CSMT and Nariman Point in South Mumbai at 8:45 am on Tuesday. It is one of 200 buses that BEST has hired on a wet lease from Switch Mobility, a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×