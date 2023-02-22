India's first double-decker electric bus receives grand welcome in Mumbai

The red and black e-bus caught the attention of onlookers, prompting many to take photos and videos of it. However, concerns were also expressed about its seating arrangement, particularly the exterior colour scheme and the slope of the seats towards the front, which may cause occupants to slide off during hard braking. Some passengers also expressed disappointment about the lack of sufficient height on the upper deck and the arrangement of the seats.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}