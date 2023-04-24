India's first elevated taxiway to start operating in September1 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 11:23 AM IST
The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have already started examining Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL)'s request to clear the ECT for operations.
India's first elevated taxiway for aircraft at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport may start operating this September. Security concerns are being addressed to avoid any obstructions on the new elevated cross taxiway (ECT). The 1.8 km terminal is the first of its kind in the country.
