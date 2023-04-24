India's first elevated taxiway for aircraft at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport may start operating this September. Security concerns are being addressed to avoid any obstructions on the new elevated cross taxiway (ECT). The 1.8 km terminal is the first of its kind in the country.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have already started examining Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL)'s request to clear the ECT for operations, according to a report published by The Times Of India.

Zulfiquar Hasan, BCAS DG has recently visited the project site and had a meeting with Delhi Police, Intelligence Bureau, CISF, and DIAL.

During the meeting, DIAL was asked to implement measures like setting up elevated sentry posts on either side of the taxiway that can allow two jumbo jet-size aircraft to simultaneously taxi.

“None of the suggested security measures will spoil the view of aircraft taxiing overhead. At least 10 airports around the world (such as Singapore's Changi Airport or Germany's Leipzig/Halle Airport) have elevated taxiways. The security set-ups in all these places were studied," a source said as quoted by TOI.

The elevated cross taxiway will have a 148-meter-long bridge section over the main road between T3 and Mahipalpur. It will also have a smaller 43.8-meter bridge on the road along the T3-side airport boundary wall.

Earlier, the project was to be completed by December 2022.