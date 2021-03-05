Subscribe
India's first elevated Urban Expressway worth 8,662 cr to be completed by next year: Gadkari

India's first elevated Urban Expressway worth 8,662 cr to be completed by next year: Gadkari

Once complete, the minister said, it will be an 'engineering marvel' of the country, said Gadkari
2 min read . 07:08 PM IST Staff Writer

  • On Thursday, Gadkari made an inspectional visit to Dwarka Expressway
  • The project will also provide around 50,000 direct or indirect employment opportunities, Gadkari said

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said that he is hopeful that the construction work on 8,662-crore Dwarka Expressway will be completed before 15 August, 2022. The 29-km expressway, which connects Dwarka in Delhi to Gurugram, has been constructed under the Bharatmala Project.

On Thursday, Gadkari made an inspectional visit to Dwarka Expressway. "He reviewed the progress of India's First Grade Separated Urban Expressway, Dwarka Expressway," an official statement said.

Being built in four packages, the total length of the expressway is 29 kilometres out of which 18.9-kilometre length falls in Haryana while the remaining 10.1-kilometre length is in Delhi.

It starts from Shiv-Murti on National Highway-8 and ends near KherkiDaula Toll Plaza.

Gadkari said it will be the first-ever elevated Urban Expressway in India. Its construction will also immensely help to reduce air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region.

The Delhi-Gurugram section of National Highway-8 is presently carrying traffic of over three lakh passenger car units (PCUs), which is much beyond the design capacity of this 8-lane highway, leading to severe congestion. With the construction of the present project, 50 to 60 per cent of traffic on National Highway-8 will be reduced, the minister added.

The project will also provide around 50,000 direct or indirect employment opportunities, he said.

Once complete, the minister said, it will be an "engineering marvel" of the country with the longest (3.6 kilometres) and widest (8 lanes) urban road tunnel in India. The project's road network will also comprise of four levels, i.e. tunnel/ underpass, at-grade road, elevated flyover and flyover above flyover.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"The project also comprises India's first 9-km long 8-lane flyover (34-metre wide) on single pier with 6-lane service roads. There will be a fully automated tolling system with 22 lanes toll plaza. The entire project will be equipped with an Intelligent Transportation System (ITS).

"The project has a total estimated consumption of two lakh MT of steel, which is 30 times that of the Eiffel Tower. The total estimated consumption of 20 lakh Cum of Concrete is six times of the Burj Khalifa building," Gadkari said.

(With inputs from agencies)

