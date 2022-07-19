The first of its type in India, the underwater metro train has been compared to the Eurostar, which connects London and Paris. According to estimates, the train will be travelling at a depth equivalent to a 10-story structure while submerged. Twin tunnels built of 1.4 m-wide concrete rings will make up the underwater portion of the metro train. To further prevent water from entering the tunnels, they have been equipped with hydrophilic gaskets.