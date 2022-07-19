The Hooghly river underwater tunnel, the first of its kind in India, is anticipated to be completely operational within a few months.
Within a few months, the Hooghly river's underwater tunnel, India's first, is projected to be fully operational. The Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRC) has extended its East-West corridor, which would span the Hooghly river for about 500 metres, to incorporate the twin tunnels.
The first of its type in India, the underwater metro train has been compared to the Eurostar, which connects London and Paris. According to estimates, the train will be travelling at a depth equivalent to a 10-story structure while submerged. Twin tunnels built of 1.4 m-wide concrete rings will make up the underwater portion of the metro train. To further prevent water from entering the tunnels, they have been equipped with hydrophilic gaskets.
The project is finished at a cost of roughly Rs. 8,600 crore and could be operational by March 2023. The tunnel is composed of a material that would lessen water permeability and will be 13 metres below the Hooghly riverbed.
The Howrah metro station will be the deepest in the nation and will be 33 metres deep. With a depth of 29 metres, Hauz Khas in the Delhi Metro is currently the deepest. Additionally, there will be exits in the tunnel for emergencies like earthquakes.
A new underground metro station for the East-West corridor opened recently in Sealdah and was inaugurated by Union Minister Smriti Irani. Four additional underground stations at Esplanade, Mahakaran, Howrah, and Howrah Maidan would now be added to the railway. Between the stations of Mahakaran and Howrah, the tunnel will span the Hooghly river in just under a minute.
The train will drastically cut down on journey time. The Kolkata Green Line now runs only 6.97 kilometres between Phoolbagan and Sector V in east Kolkata. The train will travel a greater distance from Sector V to Howrah, under the Hooghly river, in just 27 minutes thanks to this initiative, nevertheless.
