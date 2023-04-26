Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / News / India /  India's first female Rafale flyer part of IAF team in France for multinational exercise

India's first female Rafale flyer part of IAF team in France for multinational exercise

1 min read . 09:05 PM IST Livemint
First female Rafale pilot Shivangi Singh with IAF personnel during the Exercise Orion, at Mont-de-Marsan in France

  • This is also the first time India has sent Rafale aircraft outside the country.

Shivangi Singh, the first female pilot of the Indian Air Force to fly the Rafale combat aircraft, is participating in the multinational Exercise Orion in France along with the IAF contingent. 

Shivangi Singh, the first female pilot of the Indian Air Force to fly the Rafale combat aircraft, is participating in the multinational Exercise Orion in France along with the IAF contingent. 

Earlier this year, Squadron Leader Avni Chaturvedi became the first woman fighter pilot to participate in an international exercise when she went to Japan for the Dharma Guardian exercise.

Earlier this year, Squadron Leader Avni Chaturvedi became the first woman fighter pilot to participate in an international exercise when she went to Japan for the Dharma Guardian exercise.

This is also the first time India has sent Rafale aircraft outside the country.

This is also the first time India has sent Rafale aircraft outside the country.

Who is Shivangi Singh?

Commissioned in the IAF's second batch of women fighter pilots in 2017, Shivangi Singh flew MiG-21 Bison aircraft before flying the Rafale.

Who is Shivangi Singh?

Commissioned in the IAF's second batch of women fighter pilots in 2017, Shivangi Singh flew MiG-21 Bison aircraft before flying the Rafale.

Shivangi Singh's selection as a Rafale pilot followed a rigorous selection process, and she became the first woman fighter pilot to fly the Rafale in 2020. She hails from Varanasi and is part of the IAF's Golden Arrows squadron based in Ambala, Punjab. 

Shivangi Singh's selection as a Rafale pilot followed a rigorous selection process, and she became the first woman fighter pilot to fly the Rafale in 2020. She hails from Varanasi and is part of the IAF's Golden Arrows squadron based in Ambala, Punjab. 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.