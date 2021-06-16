Vistara on Wednesday operated India's first flight with fully vaccinated pilots and cabin crew against COVID-19, informed a company statement.

Vistara's special flight, UK 963, flew between Delhi and Mumbai and was operated by the crew that had received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The crew will also be operating the return flight, UK 960.

India's first flight with fully vaccinated cabin crew and pilots landed in Mumbai today and we couldn't be more excited. Your safety will always be our top priority! #FlyingFeelsSafeAgain#VforVaccine pic.twitter.com/yqfcIODnVu — Vistara (@airvistara) June 16, 2021

The airline company plans to operate more such flights in the coming days as their number of fully vaccinated staff increases.

Vinod Kannan, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara, said, "We have been consistently getting our staff vaccinated in our endeavour to ensure safety for them, their families, and our customers whom they serve. This special flight operated by our fully vaccinated cabin crew and pilots is a sign of our continued commitment towards making 'flying feel safe again'."

The airline had recently announced that nearly 100% of its eligible employees have been vaccinated with at least their first doses, including airport and corporate staff, cabin crew, and pilots.

