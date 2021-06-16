Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India's 'first flight' with fully vaccinated pilots, cabin crew lands in Mumbai

India's 'first flight' with fully vaccinated pilots, cabin crew lands in Mumbai

Premium
Source: Vistara Twitter
1 min read . 04:44 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from ANI )

  • Vistara's special flight, UK 963, flew between Delhi and Mumbai and was operated by the crew that had received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vistara on Wednesday operated India's first flight with fully vaccinated pilots and cabin crew against COVID-19, informed a company statement.

Vistara on Wednesday operated India's first flight with fully vaccinated pilots and cabin crew against COVID-19, informed a company statement.

Vistara's special flight, UK 963, flew between Delhi and Mumbai and was operated by the crew that had received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The crew will also be operating the return flight, UK 960.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Vistara's special flight, UK 963, flew between Delhi and Mumbai and was operated by the crew that had received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The crew will also be operating the return flight, UK 960.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The airline company plans to operate more such flights in the coming days as their number of fully vaccinated staff increases.

Vinod Kannan, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara, said, "We have been consistently getting our staff vaccinated in our endeavour to ensure safety for them, their families, and our customers whom they serve. This special flight operated by our fully vaccinated cabin crew and pilots is a sign of our continued commitment towards making 'flying feel safe again'."

The airline had recently announced that nearly 100% of its eligible employees have been vaccinated with at least their first doses, including airport and corporate staff, cabin crew, and pilots.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!