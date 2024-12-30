Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday, inaugurated the glass bridge connecting Vivekananda memorial and Thiruvalluvar statue in Kanyakumari.

The newly inaugurated glass bridge in Kanyakumari, connecting the Vivekananda Rock Memorial to the Thiruvalluvar statue, is set to become a landmark attraction. Here are five lesser-known facts about this impressive structure:

1. Impressive Dimensions

Kanyakumari: The Bowstring Arch Bridge (Mirror Bridge) stretched from Thiruvalluvar Statue and Vivekananda Rock Memorial, in Kanyakumari

The glass bridge spans 77 metres in length and 10 metres in width, making it a substantial addition to Kanyakumari's landscape. This covered bridge will provide visitors with a unique vantage point of the sea while facilitating easy access between the two iconic monuments.

2. Enhanced Visitor Experience Previously, tourists had to rely on ferry services to visit both the Vivekananda Rock and the Thiruvalluvar statue, often requiring multiple trips. With the new glass bridge, visitors can now enjoy a leisurely walk across the structure, significantly enhancing their experience and allowing for uninterrupted views of the surrounding seascape.

3. Significant Investment

Constructed at a cost of ₹37 crore, this bowstring arch bridge represents a significant investment in Kanyakumari's tourism infrastructure. The funding reflects the Tamil Nadu government's commitment to enhancing local attractions and promoting tourism in the region.

4. MK Stalin's Visionary Project The glass bridge is a visionary project of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who aims to boost tourism while providing modern amenities for visitors. This initiative aligns with broader efforts to develop Kanyakumari as a premier tourist destination.

5. Advanced Construction Technology

Built using state-of-the-art technology, the glass bridge is designed to withstand harsh marine conditions, including corrosion and strong sea winds. This ensures not only its durability but also the safety of those who traverse it, making it a reliable pathway for future generations.

The inauguration of this glass bridge marks a new chapter for Kanyakumari, combining modern engineering with cultural heritage.

Tamil Nadu Public Works and Highways Minister E V Velu had earlier said, "Constructing the bridge is very challenging. We had to seek experts' help to construct it over the rough sea and considering other factors like erosion, wind speed, etc."