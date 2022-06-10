Protection for pets: A sensitive and specific nucleocapsid protein-based indirect ELISA kit, for antibody detection against SARS-CoV-2 in canines has also been launched
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Just as India witnesses another steep surge in Covid-19 cases across the country, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday launched the very first homegrown Covid-19 vaccine Anocovax for animals. The new vaccine for animals Anocovax has been developed by the Haryana-based agri-research institute ICAR-National Research Centre on Equines (NRC).
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Just as India witnesses another steep surge in Covid-19 cases across the country, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday launched the very first homegrown Covid-19 vaccine Anocovax for animals. The new vaccine for animals Anocovax has been developed by the Haryana-based agri-research institute ICAR-National Research Centre on Equines (NRC).
Additionally, the minister launched the 'CAN-CoV-2 ELISA kit', a sensitive and specific nucleocapsid protein-based indirect ELISA kit, for antibody detection against SARS-CoV-2 in canines.
Additionally, the minister launched the 'CAN-CoV-2 ELISA kit', a sensitive and specific nucleocapsid protein-based indirect ELISA kit, for antibody detection against SARS-CoV-2 in canines.
What is Anocovax?
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
What is Anocovax?
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Anocovax is an inactivated SARS-CoV-2 Delta Covid-19 vaccine for animals. The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) said in a statement that the immunity induced by Anocovax neutralises both Delta and Omicron variants of SARS-CoV-2.
Anocovax is an inactivated SARS-CoV-2 Delta Covid-19 vaccine for animals. The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) said in a statement that the immunity induced by Anocovax neutralises both Delta and Omicron variants of SARS-CoV-2.
Here's what to know about India's first Covid vaccine for animals:
Here's what to know about India's first Covid vaccine for animals:
The new vaccine contains inactivated SARS-CoV-2 (Delta) antigen with Alhydrogel as an adjuvant. It is safe for dogs, lions, leopards, mice and rabbits, as per the ICAR statement.
"It is due to the untiring contributions of scientists that the country stands self-reliant in developing its own vaccines more rather than importing. This is really a big achievement," Tomar said after the virtual launch of the Covid-19 vaccine and diagnostic kits for animals developed by the ICAR-NRC.
As of now, there are no laboratory animals required for the preparation of the antigens. The kit is made in India and a patent has been filed for the same.
No other comparable kits for detection of antibodies in canines are available in the market, as per the ICAR release.
Surra ELISA kit, a suitable diagnostic assay for 'Trypanosoma evansi' infection in multiple animal species, was also launched.
It is important to note that Surra is one of the most important haemoprotozoan diseases of the different livestock species caused by Trypanosoma evansi. The disease is prevalent in all the agro-climatic parts of India. In India, losses to livestock productivity were estimated to be ₹44,740 million annually due to Surra, the ICAR noted.
The minister also launched the Equine DNA parentage testing kit, which is a powerful genomic technology for parentage analysis among horses.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The new vaccine contains inactivated SARS-CoV-2 (Delta) antigen with Alhydrogel as an adjuvant. It is safe for dogs, lions, leopards, mice and rabbits, as per the ICAR statement.
"It is due to the untiring contributions of scientists that the country stands self-reliant in developing its own vaccines more rather than importing. This is really a big achievement," Tomar said after the virtual launch of the Covid-19 vaccine and diagnostic kits for animals developed by the ICAR-NRC.
As of now, there are no laboratory animals required for the preparation of the antigens. The kit is made in India and a patent has been filed for the same.
No other comparable kits for detection of antibodies in canines are available in the market, as per the ICAR release.
Surra ELISA kit, a suitable diagnostic assay for 'Trypanosoma evansi' infection in multiple animal species, was also launched.
It is important to note that Surra is one of the most important haemoprotozoan diseases of the different livestock species caused by Trypanosoma evansi. The disease is prevalent in all the agro-climatic parts of India. In India, losses to livestock productivity were estimated to be ₹44,740 million annually due to Surra, the ICAR noted.
The minister also launched the Equine DNA parentage testing kit, which is a powerful genomic technology for parentage analysis among horses.