Just as India witnesses another steep surge in Covid-19 cases across the country, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday launched the very first homegrown Covid-19 vaccine Anocovax for animals. The new vaccine for animals Anocovax has been developed by the Haryana-based agri-research institute ICAR-National Research Centre on Equines (NRC).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}