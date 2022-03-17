India’s first hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric car project. 5 things to know1 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2022, 09:13 AM IST
Toyota Mirai was launched in 2014 and was one of the world's first hydrogen fuel electric vehicles.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor has unveiled a project to introduce India’s first hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric car as one of the biggest emerging car markets looks to expedite its transition to clean transport. Toyota will work with the government’s testing agency International Centre for Automotive Technology to study the fuel cell electric car Mirai for Indian roads and climatic conditions, the automaker said in a statement Wednesday.
Key things to know about India’s first hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric car project
