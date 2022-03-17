India’s first hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric car project. 5 things to know

Toyota Mirai was launched in 2014 and was one of the world's first hydrogen fuel electric vehicles.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has unveiled a project to introduce India’s first hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric car as one of the biggest emerging car markets looks to expedite its transition to clean transport. Toyota will work with the government’s testing agency International Centre for Automotive Technology to study the fuel cell electric car Mirai for Indian roads and climatic conditions, the automaker said in a statement Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Toyota Kirloskar Motor claimed that Toyota Mirai is powered by a hydrogen fuel cell battery pack and capable of providing a range up to 650 km in a single charge, with a refuelling time of five minutes. In Japanese, the word 'Mirai' means 'future'.

The company said Toyota Mirai was launched in 2014 and was one of the world's first hydrogen fuel electric vehicles.

FCEV, powered by hydrogen, is one of the best zero-emission solutions. It is completely environment-friendly with no tailpipe emissions other than water.

Green hydrogen can be generated from renewable energy and abundantly available biomass. Introduction and adoption of technology to tap into the green hydrogen's potential will play a key role in securing a clean and affordable energy future for India.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), along with the International Center for Automotive Technology (ICAT), is conducting a pilot project to study and evaluate the world's most advanced FCEV Toyota Mirai, which runs on hydrogen, on Indian roads and climatic conditions.

The statement had noted that green hydrogen offers huge opportunities to decarbonise a range of sectors, including road transportation, and is gaining unprecedented momentum globally.

Union Power Minister R K Singh said he has given a target to NTPC to start buses (which will run on hydrogen) from Delhi to Jaipur. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Union Power Minister R K Singh said he has given a target to NTPC to start buses (which will run on hydrogen) from Delhi to Jaipur.

