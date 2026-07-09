India's first hydrogen train to be flagged off next week: Route, speed, technology and all you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to flag off the country's first hydrogen train from the Jind railway station in Haryana on July 17, news agency PTI said quoting sources in the railway ministry.

"As of now, we have received confirmation from the PMO that Prime Minister Modi will flag off the hydrogen train from Jind on July 17," a senior railway official told the news agency.

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Experts from the mechanical department said that each driving power car (DPC) can generate 1,200 kilowatts (kW) of power, equivalent to about 1,600 horsepower (hp).

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What features does India's first hydrogen train have? ⌵ India's first hydrogen train features two driving power cars, eight passenger coaches, generates 1,200 kW of power, and has a maximum speed of 75 kmph on the Jind-Sonipat route. 2 Why is hydrogen train technology significant for India? ⌵ Hydrogen train technology is significant as it aligns with India's commitment to energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions, marking the country's entry into a select group of nations using hydrogen for cleaner rail transport. 3 How does the hydrogen fuel cell work in the train? ⌵ The hydrogen fuel cell in the train works by converting hydrogen into electricity through a chemical reaction, with water vapour being the only emission, thereby providing a clean energy solution for rail transport. 4 Should other countries adopt hydrogen train technology? ⌵ Yes, other countries should consider adopting hydrogen train technology as it contributes to sustainable mobility and reduces reliance on fossil fuels, supporting global efforts to combat climate change. 5 What safety measures are implemented for the hydrogen train operations? ⌵ Safety measures for the hydrogen train include comprehensive operational protocols, hydrogen leak detectors, flame detectors, and regular inspections to ensure safe operation at the hydrogen production, storage, and dispensing facility.

“The train is equipped with hydrogen fuel cells that convert hydrogen into electricity and release water vapour, making it a clean energy system,” an expert told the news agency.

What is the Hydrogen train? With two driving power cars and eight passenger coaches, the train has undergone extensive trials at speeds ranging from 75 kmph to 120 kmph over the past two-and-a-half months between Sonipat, Jind and New Delhi.

Following the flag-off, the train will commence commercial operations. It will cover about 356 km daily by making two round-trip journeys of 89 km each between Jind and Sonipat in Haryana. The train has 682 seats and a total passenger capacity of 2,600.

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The train stores 440 kg of compressed hydrogen, and its safety and design validation have been conducted by TUV SUD, an independent testing and certification organisation, ensuring it meets international safety standards.

Originating in Germany, as a Technical Inspection Association, TUV SUD ensures that technological products, systems, and facilities are safe, secure, and sustainable.

"At maximum passenger load and operating conditions, it will consume about 300 kg of hydrogen per day. The train is designed to safely reach a maximum speed of 110 kmph; however, its operational speed on the Jind-Sonipat route will be 75 kmph," a railway official told news agency PTI.

The train has been permitted to operate only on the Jind-Sonipat section, and its maintenance facilities have been established at Shakurbasti in Delhi. Its hydrogen power system will be shut down per safety protocol to bring it to a dead condition, and a diesel locomotive will haul the entire train to Shakurbasti for maintenance.

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What is the technology? Operation and maintenance manuals for the hydrogen train set and hydrogen plant, duly approved by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), are also being made available, a government statement said.

The project reflects Indian Railways' broader commitment to innovation, energy efficiency, and environmentally sustainable transportation.

Indian Railways approved the introduction of a 10-car Hydrogen Fuel Cell-based trainset on the dedicated Jind-Sonipat section of Northern Railway, the government said in a statement. The train will operate at a maximum speed of 75 kmph, powered by a 1,200 kW hydrogen fuel-cell propulsion system, it said.

The Jind-Sonipat section in Haryana has been identified as the pilot route for these operations. An indigenous hydrogen storage and refuelling facility has been set up at Jind for the train set. The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) has granted the required licence for the storage and dispensing of compressed hydrogen gas at the site.

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Hydrogen fuel cell technology generates electricity through a chemical reaction using hydrogen, with water vapour as the only emission, making it a clean alternative to conventional fossil fuel-based traction systems. Hydrogen-based rail systems are increasingly being recognised globally as a promising solution for sustainable mobility.

India joins elite group of countries With this initiative, India joins a select group of countries, including Germany, Japan, China, and the United States, that are exploring the use of hydrogen for cleaner rail transportation. As the technology is still at a nascent stage, only a limited number of countries are currently operating or testing such systems, the government said in an earlier statement.

A hydrogen compression system has been provided for refuelling operations, along with the necessary technical support and critical spares to ensure reliable, fail-safe operation. Various safety sensors, including hydrogen leak detectors and flame detectors installed at the hydrogen production, storage and dispensing facility, will be regularly inspected and cleaned to prevent dust accumulation and ensure safe operation, the government said.

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The approval also mandates comprehensive safety and operational protocols, including 24x7 monitoring of the hydrogen refuelling system, deployment of trained and certified personnel for critical operations, and regular inspection and maintenance schedules. During the initial phase of operations, trained technical staff will accompany the train to ensure smooth functioning.

“The project reflects Indian Railways' broader commitment to innovation, energy efficiency and environmentally sustainable transportation and supports India's national clean energy and net-zero carbon emission goals,” the statement said.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.