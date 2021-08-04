NEW DELHI : India’s first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier began its sea trials off the coast of Kochi on Wednesday, propelling India into a select group of countries to achieve the capability to build its own aircraft carriers.

Describing it as a “proud and historic day for India", the Indian Navy in a statement said, “Reincarnated Vikrant (IAC) sailed for her maiden sea trials today (Wednesday), in the 50th year of her illustrious predecessor’s key role in victory in the 1971 war." The reference was to third war between India and Pakistan that led to the emergence of Bangladesh as an independent country.

According to the Navy, the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) is the “largest and most complex warship ever to be designed and built in India." The achievement, it said, was key for India’s “quest for Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives".

The keel of the 40,000-tonne warship was laid in February 2009. The ship has been built by the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL). The basin trials were completed in November 2020. The project cost is estimated at almost ₹23,000 crore.

In June, defence minister Rajnath Singh had visited CSL to review the progress of the project. According to the Navy, IAC-1 will operate MiG-29K fighter aircraft, Kamov-31 Air Early Warning Helicopters, the soon-to-be-inducted MH-60R multi-role helicopter and the indigenously-manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters.

Expected to be commissioned by August 2022, the IAC will be named Vikrant and will be India’s second aircraft carrier in service after the INS Vikramaditya, which is a Russian-origin vessel.

The Indian Navy has been seeking a third aircraft carrier of 65,000-tonnes, a proposal backed by Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh. Addressing reporters in December 2020 ahead of Navy Day, Singh had said that the third carrier would be a necessity as India looks to become a $5 trillion economy. India’s strategic rival China has two aircraft carriers and is building a third. Beijing is expected to have five carriers by the end of the decade, according to news reports.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.