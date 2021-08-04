India's first indigenous aircraft carrier begins sea trials off Kochi

The Indian Navy has been seeking a third aircraft carrier of 65,000-tonnes, a proposal backed by Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh. Addressing reporters in December 2020 ahead of Navy Day, Singh had said that the third carrier would be a necessity as India looks to become a $5 trillion economy. India’s strategic rival China has two aircraft carriers and is building a third. Beijing is expected to have five carriers by the end of the decade, according to news reports.