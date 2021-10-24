NEW DELHI : India’s first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier Vikrant set to begin its second sea trial off the coast of Kochi on Sunday, propelling India into a select group of countries to achieve the capability to build its own aircraft carriers.

The 40,000-tonne aircraft carrier successfully completed a 5-day maiden sea voyage in August.

The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) is the largest and most complex warship ever to be designed and built in India’. The achievement was key for India’s ‘quest for Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives’.

The keel of the 40,000-tonne warship was laid in February 2009. The ship has been built by the Cochin Shipyard Limited. The basin trials were completed in November 2020. The project cost is estimated at almost ₹23,000 crore.

The Indian Navy said the warship can operate MiG-29K fighter jets, Kamov-31 helicopters, MH-60R multi-role helicopters. It has a top speed of around 28 knots and a cruising speed of 18 knots with an endurance of about 7,500 nautical miles the Navy added.

The warship has over 2,300 compartments, designed for a crew of around 1,700 people, including specialised cabins to accommodate women officers.

